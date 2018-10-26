The next Fractured Space update will be its last

Edge Case Games has announced that the Infection update to the free-to-play MOBAttlestar game Fractured Space will be its last. Servers will be kept online for "the foreseeable future," but there will be no new content, updates, or patches released.

"After long deliberation, the very hard decision has been made for us as a studio to move on from further development of Fractured Space; this will enable us to look towards new projects," the studio said in the "Sun Sets" announcement.

The Infection update will remove the Platinum premium currency from the game, and existing Platinum will be converted to Credits at a rate of 550 Credits per 1 Platinum. All in-game items will be purchasable with Credits (some, such as skins and Credit boosters, previously required Platinum) and the Infection Episode Pack will be available for one credit. Steam DLC will no longer be purchasable, although keys that already exist will still be redeemable.

Fractured Space has been in full release for a couple of years, so this isn't a shockingly premature end to a game that never found its legs. Steam user reviews are "mostly positive" and we liked it quite a lot, too, calling it "strategic, rewarding, and quite unlike anything else you might play at the moment" in our 82/100 review. But its average concurrent player count only broke four digits once—immediately after it left Early Access—and it's only surpassed 300 once since January 2017.

"It's been an amazing and emotional journey, we wouldn't be anywhere without our incredible players—you've been awesome to us," Edge Case said. "We thank you for all the support over the years, and for the fantastic memories we'll hold dear to us for the rest of our lives. And remember, we always had Gamma."