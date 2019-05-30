'The next chapter of Destiny 2' will be revealed on stream next week

The Season of Opulence (above) hasn't even begun, but Bungie is already ready to show what's next.

Bungie said last week that after the launch of Destiny 2: Forsaken's Season of Opulence and the completion of the new Crown of Sorrow raid, it would begin "looking deeper into the future, and sharing with you more about a new era for Bungie and Destiny 2." The Season of Opulence begins on June 4—which is next Tuesday—and it appears that Bungie will turn its eyes to the future just a couple of days later.

Predictably, Bungie said nothing, not even an oblique hint, about what's coming in the big reveal: Another expansion, a new annual pass, maybe Destiny 3 (although given that it specifically references "the next chapter of Destiny 2," I don't think that's very likely), or something else entirely. But it will be Bungie's first big step with the game since splitting with Activision in January (Forsaken and its Annual Pass were developed while the Bungie/Activision partnership was still intact) and that alone will make it worth paying attention to

There might be a clue buried in the image announcing the upcoming reveal. The Destiny 2 Year 2 teaser tweet from 2018 featured a hazy image of the Reef, which turned out to be the setting for much of the action in Destiny 2 Forsaken, and there's definitely something going in the background of this new tweet too. But what is it? Part of it looks like a topographic map, but there are also what appears to be stars—constellations, maybe—and a compass-style overlay, and some other sorts of bits and pieces.

I honestly have no idea what it might mean, but our resident Destiny degenerate (that'll be brand director Tim Clark) reckons it could mark a return to the Dreadnought spaceship. If you played through the Vanilla D2 campaign, you'll recall the end credits showed a journey out through the solar system, and thus far Destiny's expansion's have followed the same path in terms of locations. (Curse of Osiris on Mercury, Warmind on Mars, Forsaken on the Reef.) If that pattern remains the same, we're due to arrive on Oryx's derelict ship next. In fact, last October a players discovered a bugged intro which showed their spaceship's arriving on the Dreadnought, a location which only existed in Destiny 1. Bungie blamed leftover code at the time, but they would say that.

Which is also why I try not to ask Tim about this sort of stuff unless absolutely necessary. Anyway, we'll find out soon enough next Thursday—at which point Tim will no doubt order me to share the info with you whether either of us like it or not.