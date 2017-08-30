The new Overwatch map Junkertown is now playable on the PTR

Do you ever get the feeling that you've got to make a move to a town that's right for you? A town that will keep you moving, and even grooving, with some energy? Well don't just talk about it—get a move on! Because it's time to take yourself down to Junkertown, which is now playable on the Overwatch PTR.

Junkertown is a new Escort map located in the Australian Outback. It's the home of the Junkers, a band of lawless scavengers who like to blow off steam in the Scrapyard—"A massive gladitorial arena whose combatants fight for glory, riches... and to survive," as Blizzard described it last week. We also took note of the fact that Junkertown is quite a departure from the more "pristine" environs of the Overwatch maps we've previously seen, which I suppose is appropriate for the place Junkrat calls home.

Junkertown is live now on the Overwatch PTR. Details are up at playoverwatch.com.