Junkertown is the newest Overwatch map

Overwatch is getting a new map soon: Junkertown, the junktacular Australian hometown of the junker Junkrat.

"Junkertown is an Escort map located in the harsh and unforgiving Australian Outback," reads the map's description. "Constructed from the remains of a destroyed omnium, it's now the home to a band of lawless scavengers known as the Junkers, led by their cutthroat Queen. When they aren’t pillaging the omnium's skeleton for anything of value, the Junkers blow off steam in the Scrapyard—a massive gladiatorial arena whose combatants fight for glory, riches...and to survive."

Junktown looks to be a departure from the otherwise pristine set of facilities and idyllic seaside ruins that Overwatch's battles currently take place. Check out some highlights in the map preview above, or for some backstory on the map objective, take a look at the newest Overwatch animated short below: