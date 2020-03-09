The Mortal Kombat animated movie looks just as gory as the game

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge's red band trailer doesn't hold back. The animated feature is due out on April 12, and unlike the '90s cartoon, nothing has been toned down. Even the grotesque x-ray moves make an appearance. Traumatise yourself above.

Scorpion's Revenge follows the story of Mortal Kombat's favourite demonic ninja, and if it's anything like his arc in the games, it's not going to be very heartwarming. You will probably see plenty of hearts getting ripped out of chests, though.

If you've played the last few Mortal Kombats, you'll probably recognise a lot of voice actors. Scorpion and Sub Zero are once again voiced by Patrick Seitz and Steve Blum, but there have been some casting tweaks, like Community's Joel McHale playing Johnny Cage and Dexter's Jennifer Carpenter taking over as Sonya Blade.

Another Mortal Kombat movie is coming next year, this one a live action affair, which also promises to be nice and bloody.

You'll be able to watch some R-rated animation digitally on April 12, while a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack will be available on April 28, along with the DVD version.