The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot to offer user-made dungeon crawls

In development by Ubisoft Montreal, The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot both mocks and embraces the fanatical devotion to materialism brought about by top-down crawlers such as Diablo and Torchlight. In the upcoming free-to-play game, players will design and furnish custom castles with traps, monsters, labyrinthine layouts, and the inevitable pile of sparklies at the end. Other players will then attempt the gauntlet for the promised prizes, sort of like American Gladiator, except instead of Nitro shooting tennis balls out of a cannon, it's an Cyclops planting an oversized fist up your nostrils.

No release date yet, but Ubisoft opened beta registrations on the coin-tacular official website . The debut trailer below, which reminds us of Source Filmmaker fare, sets up Epic Loot's tone: