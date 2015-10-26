The Last Door: Season 2 hits Early Access

What's your October 31 looking like? Plan to dress up like a ghost or a vampire bat and demand confectionery from your neighbours? Or are you going to stay in with a good/bad horror film, book or game? One thing you could do is play The Last Door, a horror point and click about a chunky pixel man investigating the suicide of his old friend. Season 1 of the episodic adventure was released on the official site, and on mobile telephones, over the course of 2013-2014, and was then collected with bonus material on all your favourite digital stores. (Publisher Phoenix Online currently has it on its store for 75% off, I should probably add. Be sure to use the code "PUMPKIN50".)

If Season 1 floats your boat, you might want to give the second one a look. Three of its four planned episodes have already been released, and now Season 2 has ominously shuffled its way onto Steam Early Access. Buying that will get you all four episodes on Steam, eventually, plus bonus "mini-sodes" and other features—but, right now, you'll only have access to Episode 1. The other three episodes, and those extras, will be added before the game is deemed 'complete' sometime next year.

Here's the premise for Season 2, which you might not want to read if you haven't finished Season 1 yet:

"In Season 2 of the award-winning hit The Last Door, delve further into the madness of the Veil as Dr. John Wakefield, psychiatrist to Season 1’s protagonist Jeremiah Devitt. Setting out in search of his client who has mysteriously vanished, Wakefield is soon drawn into the haunting web of forbidden knowledge, madness, and a much deeper conspiracy hiding it all than he ever could have imagined. As his search takes him beyond England, will he find his missing client? Or will he merely find that he, too, is about to become lost in the search for the Last Door?"