The hurtful healer Moira is now live in Overwatch

The Talon-teaming Overwatch healer hero Moira, who made her debut on the PTR less than two weeks ago, is now live and playable in the full game. Today's update also makes a few bug fixes to the game, and brings a minor buff to Ana, a nerf to Mercy, and slight playability improvements to Lucio and Winston.

November 16, 2017

From the update notes: "Moira’s cutting-edge capabilities make her a mobile healer and damage dealer capable of adapting to any situation. Her main attack is Biotic Grasp, which she can use to either heal allies or sap an enemy’s life force. Biotic Grasp’s primary fire sprays a cone of energy that heals all teammates within range, draining biotic energy while active, which will replenish slowly over time. Her alternate fire is a beam that tethers to enemies, dealing damage and siphoning health. Draining her foes’ health regenerates Moira’s biotic energy even faster, allowing more healing for her allies."

"Her Biotic Orb ability launches a sphere of energy that bounces around the battlefield, healing nearby allies or damaging enemies until it dissipates. Fade enables Moira to disappear out of sight and sprint through the shadows, and makes her invulnerable for its duration. When Moira’s ultimate is ready to be unleashed, she can cast Coalescence—a powerful, long-range beam of chaotic energy that pierces through barriers to heal allies or damage enemies in its path."

To learn more about what Moira brings to the party, be sure to check out our detailed rundown of her abilities. We've also got a gallery of all of her skins—including a couple of out-of-this-world Bowie-inspired designs—right here.