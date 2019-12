When Overwatch's new support hero Moira was announced at BlizzCon this past weekend, her angular features led many to speculate if she would be getting a David Bowie-themed skin. Those prayers have been answered, as two of the nefarious healer's Legendary outfits are styled after the glam rock legend.

Moira is now playable on the Overwatch PTR. Here's a look at all of her skins: