The Humble Capcom X Sega X Atlus Bundle is live

One of the challenges facing the Humble Bundle people as they release more bundles at higher frequencies is the need to name the things without becoming overly repetitive. It's how we end up with collections like today's Humble Capcom X Sega X Atlus Bundle: Good games, terrible title.

For a minimum entry fee of $1, you'll get Rollers of the Realm (a "pinball role-playing game," which at the very least is an interesting idea), Zeno Clash 2, Sonic Adventure 2, Bionic Commando, and Citizens of the Earth, with Steam codes across the board. Beat the average price, currently a little more than $6, and you'll also get Renegade Ops (a good game that inspired a great headline), Sonic Generations Collection, Resident Evil 4, Dead Rising, and Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure.

And if you have even more money to throw around, $12 or more will also add Motorsport Manager and Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition to the package. Beating the average will also net you 50 percent off of Dawn of War 3, Street Fighter 5, one cart of "select Capcom, Sega, and Atlus games," and 66 percent of Deadly Tower of Monsters. As always, you can direct funds to the developers, Humbleguys, and your charity of choice in whatever portion you like.

The Humble Capcom X Sega X Atlus Bundle will be available for purchase until September 26.