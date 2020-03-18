The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite is out today, comes with a code for Half-Life: Alyx

HTC has announced that its new VR headset, the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite, will ship with Half-Life: Alyx. The headset, which officially launches worldwide today, boasts improved accuracy thanks to a shift back to using external base stations. The Vive Cosmos Elite employs a pair of 1440 x 1700 LCD panels, comes with two Vive controllers, and costs $899 (£899).

HTC is clearly excited about the renewed interest in VR brought by the release of Half-Life: Alyx—could it be VR's sought-after 'killer app?'. Yves Maître, HTC's CEO says, “With Half-Life: Alyx, we believe Valve is delivering the experience and expertise to move VR gameplay forward.”

Alyx is our first foray into the Half-Life universe since Episode 2. It's a VR-exclusive prequel set in City 17. You can find loads of footage and more information in our Everything you need to know about Half-Life: Alyx roundup.

Anyone that buys or has already pre-ordered the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite will receive a redemption code in-box that will unlock the game when it launches on March 23. Vive's latest headset has arrived at a good time. There's currently an eight-week wait for anyone who wants to buy Valve's premium Index VR headset.