The Hidden Ones reveal themselves in the Assassin's Creed Origins DLC launch trailer

The Assassin's Creed Origins expansion The Hidden Ones will go live tomorrow, taking Beyak and the gang to the Sinai to throw down with occupying Roman forces four years after the events of the main game. We covered most of what's involved last week—new weapons, outfits, and mounts, increased level cap, included with the season pass or $10 standalone—which means that now it's time to kick back, take a break, and watch the launch trailer.

Big picture, we already know how this all works out—the Yin and Yang of Assassins and Templars dueling through the ages over the fate of humanity—but it's the journey that matters, as the saying goes, and not the destination. That's not to suggest that The Hidden Ones will tread across unfamiliar ground, but more Origins—"One of the strongest games in the series," as we said in our November 2017 review—is nothing to complain about even if it doesn't break any especially new ground.

The launch of The Hidden Ones will correspond with some new free stuff for everyone, including a new quest for the base game, an expansion of the Heka chests item pool, and an option to sell outfits at weaver shops. Answers to more questions are available via The Hidden Ones FAQ.