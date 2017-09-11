The Hearthstone 'Oktoberbrawl' offers free card backs for Twitch Prime members

The Hearthstone Oktoberbrawl is now underway, pitting Team Void—Dog, Thijs, and J4CKIECHAN—against Team Light—Kripparrian, Reynad, and Alliestrasza—in a month-long battle for ultimate (at least until the next time) supremacy. The catch is that each pro must use a fresh account for the event, ensuring that everyone starts off on equal footing. Fans can get in on the action too by using one of two free card backs available through Amazon Prime to do battle on behalf of their chosen side.

Each "Oktoberbrawler" will be given ten Classic packs and a Welcome Bundle to start their new account, and on Monday of each week from today until October 10, will be given another ten packs from two different expansions. On Wednesdays, each team member will also receive "a portion of a second pack award based on a percentage of total wins earned in Ranked Play by players using their team’s card back."

That's where you come in. Twitch Prime members can claim two new card backs, Void and Light, which can be used to represent one side or the other in ranked matches. Winning Ranked matches means better rewards for your chosen trio of champions, and presumably, an edge in their Friday "grudge matches." It's not a guarantee that your side will win, but you don't want to bring a knife to a gun fight, right?

Each week of Oktoberbrawl will be themed thusly:

September 11-15: Wild Week - Weekly Packs: 10 packs each of Goblins vs Gnomes and The Grand Tournament

September 18-22: Kraken Week - Weekly Packs: 10 packs each of Whispers of the Old Gods and Mean Streets of Gadgetzan

September 25-29: Mammoth Week - Weekly Packs: 10 packs each of Journey to Un'Goro and Knights of the Frozen Throne

October 2-6: Adventure Week - Weekly Cards: Surprise Format!

The Oktoberbrawl finals will take place on October 21 at Twitchcon. Naturally, there are some restrictions and rules to follow, which you can dive into at battle.net.