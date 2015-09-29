The G410 is Logitech's new light, tenkeyless mechanical keyboard

Logitech has unveiled the G410 Atlas Spectrum TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, a small RG keyboard that drops the G910's custom angled keycaps in favor of a more finger-familiar shape.

Logitech says that fans have been asking for a smaller mechanical keyboard, so the G410 has a tenkeyless design (i.e. no numpad or macro keys) which makes it small and light enough to throw in your backpack.

The G410 has Logitech's custom “Romer-G” mechanical switches, which Logitech says register key presses up to 25 percent faster than its competitors (with a 45 gram actuation force and 1.5mm actuation point, they're easier to press than most Cherry keys).

The G410 has individually customizable RGB keys, and like most of Logitech's new products, you can download the Logitech Arx Control app for iOS or Android, which displays things like in-game information and vital statistics. The G410 comes with a little phone stand in case you want to prop it up on your desk with the app running.

The G410 Atlas Spectrum is scheduled to launch in the US and Europe in October with a retail price of $130 / €149. We've got our hands on one, and will be reporting back soon with a review.