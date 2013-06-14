The Free Webgame Round-Up

Vampires, werewolves, snakes and, um, worms – all the best monsters appear in this week's roundup (sorry, Mummies). However, there's a twist to each: stick around for an even more bloodthirsty version of Wall Street, a guilty lycanthrope, and Indiana Jones' least favourite game. Enjoy!

Light Quest by Esti

Play it online here.

The name probably gave it way, but Light Quest is a fun little platformer that does interesting things with light – or, well, darkness. Periodically the lights are shut out and you're stranded in total gloom, where spikes or enemies could be lurking anywhere. Thankfully you have a magic staff that can illuminate your surrounding area, though it does need recharging every now and again.

Crawl, Worm, Crawl! by Pol

Play it online here.

Created for the Fishing Jam , this QWOP-like game about a worm seems fairly sedate to start with, at least until a monstrous hungry giant fish emerges to try and gobble you up. It might take a little while to work out the key pattern, but pretty soon you'll be hammering the keyboard like your life depends on it – and it does. (Via Free Indie Games )

Room of 1000 Snakes by Arcane Kids

Play it online here.

You probably shouldn't push a big red button in a game entitled 'Room of 1000 Snakes', but even after seeing this hilarious, brief game – from Zineth developers Arcane Kids – to its inevitable conclusion, I'd do it all again in a heartbeat. Tremendous stuff, with the perfect choice of soundtrack. (Via Free Indie Games )

Occupy Vampire Wallstreet by Trevor Sundberg, David Evans, kkoenig

Play it online here.

It's hard, perhaps impossible, to visualise the premise of this novel tower defence, seeing as how that premise manifests itself as a bunch of vague multicoloured blocky things – but it's an interesting game nonetheless. You're a vampire (the red blocky thing) trying to defend the vampire stock building from human invaders (the other blocky things), via WASD and the Spacebar. The interesting part is what happens between waves. You can use collected blood to purchase stock; buy low and sell high (as represented by the graph) to be able to afford the various upgrades. (Via IndieGames )

Don't Escape by scriptwelder

Play it online here.

Remember Deep Sleep ? Scriptwelder is back with another sorta-room-escape game, and it's one with a hell of a twist. As a werewolf on the day of a full moon, you have to do all you can to keep yourself in an abandoned shack, before the moon comes up and you escape to wreak havoc on a nearby town. Despite my preparations I broke free eventually, though the resulting massacre wasn't quite as bad as it could have been. Can you do better? (Via IndieGames )