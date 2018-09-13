The Fractal Design Define R6 case is $110 ($40 off) on Newegg

Fractal's Define cases are fairly popular among PC builders, and the R6 is one of the company's best mid-tower cases. In fact, it earned a spot on our list of best PC cases. If you've been looking to grab a nice-looking tower, the R6 is currently $40 off on Newegg—bringing the price down to $109.99.

The Define R6 has a scratch-resistant tempered glass side panel on one side, and brushed aluminum/steel on the others. On the inside is a fully modular layout, with enough room for EATX boards up to 285mm wide. Three high-airflow Dynamic X2 140mm fans are pre-installed.

You can buy the Define R6 on Newegg. Only the black model is on sale.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.