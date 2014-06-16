The Forest gets first major update—bugs fixed, sharks added

Huddled tightly in the ill-light of a dying fire, you reflect on the last few days. You've hunted, scavenged, survived , and, of course, run terrified from cannabalistic mutants. "Well," you think, "at least their weren't any sharks." That's when you see the patch list for The Forest's first alpha update. Atop a feature list that also contains a simple raft and decreased turtle health, sits a single word: "Sharks."

In addition to the swimming predators, The Forest v0.2 brings a range of performance improvements and bug fixes. It's a broad range of changes that make for a great first step in the continued development of the game.

For more on The Forest, check out Andy's alpha review.

You'll find the full changelist below.

New features and tweaks:

Sharks

Simple raft now buildable via book (No Sail yet!)

Walls can now snap to form floors and roofs (experimental, can defy gravity)

New surprise item added to yacht

When being knocked out for first time you will now wake up in a random cave

Lowered fall damage amount

Birds can be killed with fire

Stamina recharge now takes longer

You can now block attacks with the red plane axe by holding down right mouse button

Timmy taken scene a little more dramatic, better lighting, sparks

Lowered intensity and range of fire light

Lowered health on turtle

Improved fish movement

Increased range of lighter

Enemies will drag downed friends out of danger again

Females will sometimes freak out at dying family members

Performance:

Improved load times

Reduced stutter

Overall performance increases

Big memory optimizations, should help crashing on some pc's

Improved cave wall memory usage

Dropped sticks and rocks are now pooled and shouldn't increase memory over time

Optimized hud rendering (10% faster on cpu)

World:

Improved lake water swim zones

Ocean swim zones now correctly rise and fall with tide

Underwater visuals improved

Improved terrain in some areas, reduced lumpiness in rocky area, fixed issues with caves poking through terrain

Fixed super deep ponds that could kill players by falling into them

Small old boat collision added

Plane exterior collision added

Improved balance on some grass textures (less bright)

Lowered top heavy pine tree to be easier to cut

Lots of small material/texture tweaks

Sunset/sunrise made brighter

Beach cave entrances made bigger and easier to enter

Improved world collision in some areas

Improved low resolution mountain textures

Improved terrain rendering and missing specular

improved cave lighting and details (caves 4,5)

Bugs: