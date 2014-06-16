The Forest gets first major update—bugs fixed, sharks added

Huddled tightly in the ill-light of a dying fire, you reflect on the last few days. You've hunted, scavenged, survived , and, of course, run terrified from cannabalistic mutants. "Well," you think, "at least their weren't any sharks." That's when you see the patch list for The Forest's first alpha update. Atop a feature list that also contains a simple raft and decreased turtle health, sits a single word: "Sharks."
In addition to the swimming predators, The Forest v0.2 brings a range of performance improvements and bug fixes. It's a broad range of changes that make for a great first step in the continued development of the game.
For more on The Forest, check out Andy's alpha review.
You'll find the full changelist below.
New features and tweaks:
- Sharks
- Simple raft now buildable via book (No Sail yet!)
- Walls can now snap to form floors and roofs (experimental, can defy gravity)
- New surprise item added to yacht
- When being knocked out for first time you will now wake up in a random cave
- Lowered fall damage amount
- Birds can be killed with fire
- Stamina recharge now takes longer
- You can now block attacks with the red plane axe by holding down right mouse button
- Timmy taken scene a little more dramatic, better lighting, sparks
- Lowered intensity and range of fire light
- Lowered health on turtle
- Improved fish movement
- Increased range of lighter
- Enemies will drag downed friends out of danger again
- Females will sometimes freak out at dying family members
Performance:
- Improved load times
- Reduced stutter
- Overall performance increases
- Big memory optimizations, should help crashing on some pc's
- Improved cave wall memory usage
- Dropped sticks and rocks are now pooled and shouldn't increase memory over time
- Optimized hud rendering (10% faster on cpu)
World:
- Improved lake water swim zones
- Ocean swim zones now correctly rise and fall with tide
- Underwater visuals improved
- Improved terrain in some areas, reduced lumpiness in rocky area, fixed issues with caves poking through terrain
- Fixed super deep ponds that could kill players by falling into them
- Small old boat collision added
- Plane exterior collision added
- Improved balance on some grass textures (less bright)
- Lowered top heavy pine tree to be easier to cut
- Lots of small material/texture tweaks
- Sunset/sunrise made brighter
- Beach cave entrances made bigger and easier to enter
- Improved world collision in some areas
- Improved low resolution mountain textures
- Improved terrain rendering and missing specular
- improved cave lighting and details (caves 4,5)
Bugs:
- Fixed countdown timer not taking different time zones into account
- Fixed some spelling mistakes in tutorials and in survival book
- Fixed shelter on fire spawning infinite logs
- Fixed bug where day count was 1 more than it should be
- Fixed issue where sticks,rocks and logs needed could go to -1
- Fixed not switching back to default weapon after holding lizard, rabbit or fish
- Fixed player not colliding with things tagged 'Prop'
- Fixed light leaking into parts of some caves
- Fixed bug where you couldn't cook multiple times on same campfire
- Fixed spear being able to cut down trees
- Fixed ponds flickering at certain distances
- Fixed some items not being saved in inventory when game is loaded (some might still vanish, expect more saving fixes/improvements soon)
- Fixed log holder not saving logs on load/save
- Fixed twinberries not having eat icon and having wrong leaf texture
- Fixed bloody tables in cave not being cut out of nav mesh
- Fixed lizard and rabbit skin triggers not being connected to ragdoll body
- Removed extra set of teeth and eyes appearing behind Timmy
- Chopping dead bodies no longer results in player flying into the air
- Animals no longer spawn multiple copies if on fire
- Cannibals shouldn't run underwater or follow player out to the boat (they might run a little bit into water however)
- Fixed some bushes missing vertex colors when cut
- Fixed birds landing in sky, improved bird a.i. and performance