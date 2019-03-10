The Epic Games Launcher has a search function now

The Epic Games Launcher store has a search function now. This may seem like the kind of thing you'd expect it to have right from the start, but as Sergey Galyonkin explained on Twitter, "We launched with three games, there was no need to enable search". Now there are slightly more than three games on the Epic Launcher—though still not as many as its competitors, of course—and so it has a search function. Galyonkin adds that "Once we have more games, we'll add more features, including pages", as right now the store is set to infinite scroll.

