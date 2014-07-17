The Elder Scrolls Online launches on Steam with a half-price sale

ZeniMax Online Studios took to Twitter today to announce that The Elder Scrolls Online is now available on Steam, and if you're not already in on the action, you can pick it up until the end of the weekend for half price.

If you're one of the many people who prefer to keep their videogames collected in a nice, neat package on Steam, then The Elder Scrolls Online has just become a whole lot more attractive. "#ESO is coming to @steam_games!" the official Twitter account revealed earlier today. "Watch for more news about this later today, at @QuakeCon".

There are some limitations to the Steam release, however. If you're already an Elder Scrolls Online player, you can add it to your Steam library as a non-Steam game but you won't be given a key for the Steam version. You also won't be able to use your Steam Wallet to pay for the subscription.

On the upside, both the standard release and the Imperial Edition of The Elder Scrolls Online are on sale through Steam until July 21. The regular release is half-price at $30, while the Imperial Edition—which lets you play as an Imperial character, along with other minor perks—is 40 percent off, bringing it to $48. The Imperial Edition on Steam also includes the Whiterun Wolfhound pet, but only as a full purchase; those who buy the regular version and then upgrade to the Imperial Edition later will have to go without.

Our ESO review called the leveling experience "hard to recommend," while our three-month check-in found reasons to be excited that the game is back on track. If you've been waiting for the MMO to come to Steam (or for a healthy discount), now's a good time to travel to Tamriel.