The Elder Scrolls Online voice cast announced, includes people you might have heard of

NB: This is not Malcolm McDowell

Bethesda have announced the voice cast for The Elder Scrolls Online, and it's a list of vocal talent that contains more than a few surprises. The biggest, of course, is the absence of Nolan North, who thanks to a necromantic blood pact involving a lesser demon and Cam Clarke, is now contractually obliged to appear in every game. Luckily, Bethesda are using Jennifer Hale, which should go some way to restoring the mystic balance of mandatory game voice performers.

Elsewhere, the Elder Scrolls MMO has secured some Big Names™, Bethesda seemingly having poured money through the letterboxes of some recognisable figures. Celebritalkers set to show up in this online Tamriel include John Cleese, Bill Nighy, Kate Beckinsale, Michael Gambon and Malcolm McDowell.

What are these actors doing? Fantasy stuff, basically. Cleese will play Cadwell, an "endearingly mad lost soul". Meanwhile, Bill Nighy is a merchant prince, Kate Beckinsale is queen of the Aldmeri Dominion, and Michael Gambon is a blind prophet. Then there's Malcolm McDowell, who's playing the infamous daedric jerkbag Molag Bal.

Here's a video highlighting some of these people. Because, if you're going to spend that much on voice actors, you're sure as hell going to get a featurette out of it.

You can pop here for the official announcement. Alternatively, if you don't care who's pumping word noises into hear-tubes, head here for an eight minute walkthrough of the game being played.