The Division screenshots show a very festive apocalypse

Ubisoft's MMORPGish shooter The Division continues to look the business, even if it's taken a bit longer than expected to release its virus-addled apocalyptic New York upon the world. This year's E3 showing was all about the 'Dark Zone', or the PvP area of The Division's world. Our Samuel Roberts got to experience life in the zone yesterday, and he left "pretty impressed".

There's still a fair way to go before the game's March 8 release date, but here are a few images to snuggle up to in the meantime. As you can see, The Division is set around Christmas time, though with all the guns and killing it's more like Futurama's robot Santa Christmas than our relatively sedate, booze-and-turkey-filled affair.