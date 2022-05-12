The Dead Space remake is coming in January

Audio player loading…

Electronic Arts announced today that the Dead Space remake will arrive on January 27, 2023.

"Developing this remake has been a lot of fun for us at Motive, as we’re true fans of the franchise and want to treat it with the respect it deserves," senior producer Phillippe Ducharme said. "It’s been equally exciting to see players' reactions as we’re taking them on this development journey with us.

"We’re making great progress on our road to hitting alpha and we’re happy to announce that the game will be launching in January next year. We can’t wait for players, both old and new, to see how we've elevated the original experience in the remake to be just as impactful for this generation."

The announcement came during a livestream looking at Dead Space's overhauled visuals, including updated assets, environments, lighting, and other effects, collectively providing what EA claims will be "unprecedented levels of immersion."

🚨 January 27, 2023 🚨#DeadSpace pic.twitter.com/gjbCTQ7FY3May 12, 2022 See more

Creative director Roman Campos-Oriola said that the plan now is for the development team to go "head down" and work toward a full gameplay reveal, which is currently scheduled for October—likely, and appropriately, sometime around Halloween.

If you missed the latest Dead Space development livestream when it first ran, you can catch the whole thing below.