The Dauntless open beta has begun

Co-op action RPG Dauntless, the Monster Hunter-style game about tracking and battling deadly Behemoths across an aether-charged wilderness, is now in open beta.

In Dauntless, players become Slayers, who work together to fight gigantic monsters that are consuming the very essence of the Shattered Isles, the broken, floating realm in which the game takes place. It features a single-player campaign and an "Evergame" mode that extends beyond the story with ongoing challenges and rewards like "Heroic" difficulties and Dire Behemoths, and developer Phoenix Labs said it "will be continually adding content and updates to Dauntless," including new expansions, adventures, and Behemoths.

We got some hands-on time with Dauntless last year, and found it potentially interesting but not quite up to the asking price. But it's had nine months to develop into a better experience, and more importantly the open beta is free, so there's no risk in giving it a go. Dauntless is available for download at playdauntless.com, and if you find yourself having a good time, supporter packs can be purchased for prices ranging from $35 to $100.

Phoenix Labs also recently released the Dauntless opening cinematic, a tale of green recruits being thrown (literally) into the harsh, unforgiving wild. (And also a reminder to ensure that your cargo is secure prior to takeoff.)