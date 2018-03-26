Popular

The Darkness 2 is free on the Humble Store

By

You've got until Wednesday to get the supernatural shooter for the lowest price possible.

Last week, Free Game Friday gave us F1 2015 for the low price of zero dollars on the Humble Store. That deal has ended but now the Humblers are giving away the 2012 supernatural shooter The Darkness 2, which I guess makes this Maybe-I-Don't-Want-to-Pay-For-It Monday. 

The Darkness 2 is an FPS about the head of a New York City crime family who wields "an ancient and ruthless force of chaos and destruction known as The Darkness" and  comes under attack by a mysterious outfit known as The Brotherhood. 

"Scarface meets Pinhead" is a pretty fantastic setup for a game in its own right, and The Darkness 2 pulls it off well. "The plot remains involving in a way rarely seen in shooters," we said in our review, and "plays with concepts of unreliable narration in a way that only games allow."   

Humble is giving it away until 1 pm ET on March 28, so you'll want to go here, click the "add to cart" button, and then do the checkout thing before that hour strikes. You may also want to have a look at the Indie Mega Week Sale while you're there:   

There's a lot more than just that, but it'll get you started. The Indie Mega Week sale is on for the week.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments