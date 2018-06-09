Electronic Arts announced at the EA Play event today that the Clone Wars are coming to Star Wars: Battlefront 2. The update will include a improved squad system, a new dogfighting mode, and four new heroes.

The updated squad system "will allow you to team up much easier and play with your friends," while the new Starfire game mode will be about on dogfights in hero ships. A larger-scale sandbox will put the focus on capturing command posts and attacking and destroying capital ships. Geonosis, where the Clone Wars began, is coming to the game, as are General Grievous, Count Dooku, Obi-wan Kenobi, and—you guessed it—Anakin Skywalker.

A rollout date wasn't revealed during the event, but EA said on Twitter that it will be out "in the coming months." We'll update as more information becomes available.