The Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare trailer analyzed

Call of Duty keeps hurtling toward the future (look forward to Call of Duty: Heat Death in 2023) and CoD: Infinite Warfare finally throws us into proper spaceships. I thought the space bits were the best parts of the otherwise lackluster CoD: Ghosts campaign, so I’m all for it, though I’m a bit skeptical of what we’ve seen in the trailer: it looks like we’ll be piloting a sick fighter above Earth’s atmosphere, but CoD’s ‘piloting’ segments have typically been very nearly on-rails.

That aside, there’s a lot to unpack in the trailer, so I’ve pulled out some stills and tidbits from the announcement livestream to try to form a better picture of what the campaign might be like. However much there is to criticize about CoD campaigns, I still enjoy finding out what Activision and its trio of CoD developers (appropriately, it’s Infinity Ward this time) have been up to every year.