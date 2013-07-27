The Bureau XCOM Declassified: see nine minutes of footage from the opening mission

The Bureau is a game about an alien invasion, and not a sort of chest of drawers , so it makes sense that this fresh load of gameplay footage would focus on killing aliens and ordering teammates about, rather than storing stuff in a convenient yet pricey piece of furniture. There are nine-and-a-bit minutes of killy, sprinty, 60sy action below, taken (courtesy of VG247 ) from the opening mission of the game.

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified is out August 23rd. We recently went hands on with the game, and made of list of things we liked and didn't like about it. Well, how else is 2K Marin going to learn?