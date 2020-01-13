The Borderlands 3 Takedown at Maliwan Blacksite event has been moved back

Takedown at Maliwan Blacksite is an endgame raid in Borderlands 3 that's balanced for a full party of four maximum-level Vault Hunters. But for a limited time, it'll be set to scale down for your party size—though not your level. That means you'll be able to take it on with a small group or even solo, but even then you should be level 50 before you give it a shot. The rewards stay the same, so it'll be a good time for looting.

The scaled version of Takedown at Maliwan Blacksite was initially planned to go live for two weeks starting on December 31, but had to be pushed back due to "technical difficulties". As part of the recent hotfix update it's been announced that the raid will be set to scale itself down from January 16 through to January 30. "After January 30, we're bringing the event back up to its intended difficulty level", according to Gearbox.

This hotfix also "Temporarily lowered the health on Anointed Enforcer" and "Addressed a reported concern that The Arbalest of Discipline was sometimes spawning with just shields" among other things. Check out the full patch notes.