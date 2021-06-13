The bizarre, beautiful adventure Minute of Islands is out now

I really liked the look of Minute of Islands, the tale of a tinkerer named Mo who lives on a chain of islands filled with strange machines that hold some ancient threat at bay, when it was announced at the 2020 Guerrilla Collective. It was meant to be out later that year but didn't make it, and a planned launch earlier this year was missed too. But it's not going to miss its newest release date, because—surprise!—it's today, and it's out now.

The launch announcement also provides a little more insight into what Minute of Islands is all about. It takes place on a beautiful archipelago that was polluted long ago by dangerous spores. The only thing that holds them at bay are ancient antennae built by the giants when they lived alongside humans. Now, with the giants gone and the machines failing, it falls to Mo to make the repairs and save her islands. But she soon discovers that not everything is as it seems, and the damage runs deeper than she dared think possible.

The vivid art style is what first caught my eye, but Minute of Islands also promises "an emotional, poetic story of self-exploration" set in a unique, layered world filled with secrets and environmental puzzles. I'm a sucker for that kind of thing, and I also enjoyed Studio Fizbin's 2013 adventure The Inner World, so I'm eager to see what it's come up with here.

Minute of Islands is available on Steam for $20/£20/€20, and there's also an official website up at minute-of-islands.com.