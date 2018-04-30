The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ update adds a new character and over 800 rooms

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ is a collection of add-ons for The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth and Afterbirth, respectively the definitive edition of the breakout roguelike shooter and a separate DLC pack. Today, Afterbirth+ received its final update, The Forgotten Update, which adds "new items, new unlocks, new trinkets, new enemies, a new character and over 800 new rooms to explore." As creator Edmund McMillen said on Tumblr, it also comes with a new boss, plus it's free to players who own Afterbirth+.

Earlier this month, McMillen and James Id released the first trailer for their upcoming duo project: The Legend of Bum-bo , a match-four dungeon-crawler about a distinctly Isaac-y blob named Bum-bo and his favorite gold coin. Back in March, he also revisited Mewgenics, a strange little cat game which McMillen says is back on track but still a few years away .