The Banner Saga 3 launches Kickstarter to help conclude trilogy

Two weeks ago, Stoic Studio's John Watson admitted he and his colleagues "dropped the ball" by neglecting its community during the development of The Banner Saga 2. This was in reference to the fact Stoic had crowdfunded the series' first game and made the false assumption its sequel would not require the same level of community investment. In turn, sales suffered which may be why Stoic is once again turning to Kickstarter—The Banner Saga 3 has just kicked off a new campaign.

With 42 days left on the clock, the project's funding is rising fast which—at the time of writing—stands at over $13,000 of a $200,000 goal.

"Banner Saga 3 is the highly anticipated final game of an award winning trilogy," so reads the Kickstarter blurb. "It's a role-playing game merged with turn-based strategy, wrapped into an adventure mini-series about Vikings. Many modern games play it safe – you are the chosen one who always saves the day. Our game is different, you can’t take anything for granted in Banner Saga.

"Picture the classic tactical strategy games of your childhood but refined for the modern age. It's not about grinding to get past the next fight. Every encounter, every decision you make has heavy and sometimes far-reaching consequences. It throws you into the end of the world and asks,'how do you deal with this'? Banner Saga 3 is aimed at people who appreciate art, story and strategy."

As per its Kickstarter page, The Banner Saga 3's Kickstarter pledges are due to be delivered by 2018. The release date of The Banner Saga 3 is yet to be announced.