"The banging" in Mass Effect: Andromeda will be plentiful and good, producer says

BioWare has been trickling out information about Mass Effect: Andromeda, like this tour of the Tempest, or how the game's single and multiplayer modes will work together, and it's fair to say that the game looks very promising so far. But one of the most important questions of all has, until now, gone entirely ignored: Who can you bang? Fortunately, producer Mike Gamble recently took to Twitter to lay it all out.

@steimer @masseffect so many. And the banging is pretty good.January 13, 2017

Boy, I'm glad we got that cleared up! But before the banging begins, you might have to do a little running around, as Gamble said in a separate tweet that members of the Tempest crew will move around the ship, rather than be rooted to a particular location. This is apparently a big deal, as he made a point of crediting level designer Jess Hara Campbell for the "ton of work" she put into it.

It's all quite silly, but let's not kid ourselves here: One of the most oft-asked questions about the original Mass Effect trilogy is "Ashley or Kaidan?" and even though Kaidan is an elite, highly-trained biotic wired with bleeding-edge implants, while Ash is a grunt with a gun, she's far and away the winner of that particular debate and we all know why.

And to be fair, it's not like BioWare hasn't hinted that the Tempest will occasionally be a-rockin'. Just listen to the shift in the narrator's tone when she talks about the ship's swanky Pathfinder's pad, which is off-limits to the general crew—"unless invited, of course." Yeah, you know what she's talking about.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is coming on March 21 in North America, and March 23 in Europe.

