Mass Effect: Andromeda 'allows you to go between singleplayer and multiplayer within the game'

Mass Effect 3's multiplayer segment was a strange one. It was in essence standalone from the the main game, however in order to ascertain the best end-of-game scenario—ie save humanity outright—players were required to spend time engaging in its cooperative missions. This, somewhat expectedly, proved an issue for staunch solo players, or even those with less than perfect internet connections.

Mass Effect: Andromeda's multiplayer moves in different direction, offering a system which is more optional, however is more closely unified with the overarching narrative.

In conversation with Kotaku Australia, BioWare producer Mike Gamble explained Andromeda's 'Strike Team' system will pay closer deference to the single-player side of things should players desire, however progression in the solo sphere will not be affected as a result.

"There's a system that we use called the Strike Team system, and fundamentally it allows you to go between singleplayer and multiplayer within the game," says Gamble. "And it's packaged around a meta-story of what's going on in Helios."

Gamble adds that Andromeda's multiplayer elements will explore said meta-story further but that doing so is not a requirement. Speaking to the transition between single and multiplayer modes, Gamble describes the process as "pretty seamless."

Beyond that, BioWare continues to remain tight-lipped about what Andromeda's multiplayer actually involves however it seems more news on the imminent multiplayer beta is expected before the end of this month—if this tweet from game designer Ian Frazier is anything to go by.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is due March 21, and will be playable early for Origin Access members.