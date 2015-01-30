The 10 worst and most WTF adventure game puzzles

A little like Gabriel Knight's moustache puzzle, this is a case where a dreadful puzzle is amplified by being in an otherwise serious game that's trying to be at least passingly realistic; in this case, a Scotland Yard detective called Halligan learning about a group of evil druids with designs on world domination.

Well, I did say 'passingly' realistic.

Mystery of the Druids is a staggeringly awful game that escaped being in Crap Shoot solely because of its length. To fix that, I finally got around to taking it on in my own time and you can see the stupidity in this here video.

One puzzle though stands out above all others. Fairly early in the game, Halligan has to contact a professor at a museum in Oxford, but being a man for whom the description 'colossal arse' was invented to describe, has no wallet, and so no money to make a phonecall from the nearby phone booth.

No problem! Well, no problem for a sane person, who could solve this in about five ways even without being, and this begs repeating, a Scotland Yard detective. Halligan's solution however is to notice that there's a beggar sitting a couple of screens over with a few measly silvers in his begging bowl. Does he borrow a few and come back later to repay the man his kindness? Give the beggar something he needs in exchange for it? Anything remotely sane?

Haha, no. He drives back to London and raids Scotland Yard's forensic department for alcohol so strong that it literally knocks him unconscious after just a sip. He then mixes this with apple juice, drives back to Oxford... we're now at a two hour round-trip minimum here... and slips it to the beggar on the grounds that he'll probably be okay. When the guy falls unconscious, Halligan steals his money to make his phonecall. To add final insult to injury, the guy he's trying to get through to isn't even in. A complete waste of time!

Oh, but wait - it gets worse! First, Halligan is called on this when the beggar not surprisingly complains, and opts to deny it entirely. More importantly however, he has a desk phone. To cover this up, there's a line about how he keeps making expensive calls and so isn't allowed to dial out of the precinct, but that's bullshit on a par with a character popping their head through the door and going "By the way, humans can fly now." As one final cherry on the shit-pie that is this man's life, the same detective willing to take two hour round trips to steal from a beggar later has no issue whatsoever doing things like hopping on a ferry to visit France in search of druidic artefacts he's not even sure exist.

The terrifying thing is that while this is easily the game's worst puzzle, it has competition. And even then, it has nothing on some of the terrible, terrible things that Halligan himself ends up doing on the adventure, with the final puzzle especially establishing him as probably the worst hero of all time. Check out the video for the whole sordid story. Goddamn, what a terrible game.