Test PUBG's first flying vehicle this weekend

A new feature is being tested out in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, specifically in PUBG Labs, which players will be able to put through its paces all weekend. Finally, PUBG is experimenting with flying vehicles.

All you'll need to sacrifice is your dignity, as you obliterate your foes while floating in something that looks less cool than Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. But you're still flying! That's the important thing, and nobody can take that away from you. Unless you get shot down.

The motor glider has room for a pilot and passenger, and it spawns around the map like other vehicles, though presumably it will be less common. You'll also need plenty of room for take-off, which requires the glider to hit 65km/h first. You'll need to keep an eye on your fuel, too, which will drain faster when you apply more throttle.

If you're piloting, you'll need to rely on your passenger to kill other players, but you could get a few kills yourself if you manage to hit a player with the rotor on the back of the glider. And if all the death gets too much for you, just keep going up into the clouds and escape the mayhem. The only limit to how high you can go is your fuel.

The glider is available now in PUBG Labs, specifically for squads in Erangel and Miramar, but will disappear on December 23.