Test Drive Unlimited 2 patch fixes login issues, free DLC incoming

Atari have released a patch to fix some of the major issues with Test Drive Unlimited 2. Disappearing friends lists, invites, Clubs, save file corruption and login issues are all tackled in the update. As a way of saying sorry for the launch problems, Eden Games will be releasing the first chunk of premium DLC to all players for free.

The patch notes were posted on the Test Drive Unlimited 2 forums . Sadly there's no mention of a fix for sunglasses getting stuck on racer's faces .



Friends list should no longer disappear

Login issues should be resolved

Friend invites should now consistently work

Club issue should be fixed. Clubs are now online.

Further enhancements to prevent file corruption have been added.

Additional back-end functionality to recover previously corrupted save files has been aded.

Eden Games have made a statement explaining their decision to release the Exploration Pack DLC for free. "Our community has been amazing and helped us quickly identify a number of issues, which we have made significant progress in addressing in the upcoming patches. We really appreciate your patience in this matter and we would like to announce that we will be making the first premium DLC for the game free for everybody as a way of saying thank you."

The exploration pack adds new wrecks to the game that will let players discover and unlock the Lancia Stratos version Rally and the 1969 Dodge Charger.