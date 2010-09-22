Ten amazing minutes of Bioshock Infinite

Spend ten spectacular minutes in floating city of Columbia in this new trailer for Bioshock Infinite. It features murderous attack-crows, footage of your powerful new companion, Elizabeth, and a showdown with the new Big Daddy style Handyman villain. Video below.

It's obviously a highly choreographed piece of footage, but shows off many of the themes we can look forward to when the game is eventually released. We get a good look at the golden skyrails that link the floating towers and an idea of the ways in which you'll be able to combine your plasmids with Elizabeth's powers to devastating effect. Where Rapture was a cold and lonely place, Columbia seems to be full of people, and with Elizabeth as a sidekick, it looks as though the floating city will be a more sociable place than Rapture's dank, subterranean corridors. The real star of the show for me is still the floating city itself. I'd quite happily endure regular crow attacks for some real estate in Columbia.

Having said that, a lot of people still seem to want you dead. The bar fight shown in this video is much bigger than Rapture's small scale skirmishes. But there's something else strange going on there. Watch the painting in the bar at around six minutes in, it shifts from a landscape painting to a portrait of a mysterious man. What's all that about? Let us know your finest conspiracy theories in the comments below.