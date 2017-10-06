Telltale's Batman features real image of assassinated Russian diplomat (Updated)

Update: Telltale has issued the following statement to Gamasutra, indicating that the image will be removed. "An update to the game has been submitted this morning that will be removing the image across all platforms," a representative said. "We regret this incident occurred, and we are taking appropriate action internally to ensure that we continue to maintain our high standards in Production and Quality Assurance."

The rep didn't comment on how the image ended up in the game in the first place.

Original story:

Warning: this article contains graphic images.

Telltale's episodic Batman: The Enemy Within series launched earlier this year. Its second episode landed this week, and appears to feature a real life image of an assassinated Russian ambassador.

Andrei Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, was shot dead at point blank range last December while giving a speech at the opening of an art gallery.

Graphic images of the diplomat and his assailant were reported at the time, one of which now appears to feature in Telltale's Batman: The Enemy Within. In-game, Karlov's likeness is portrayed by a security guard implied dead amid a Gotham Brokerage break in.

Tom played the section in question, and provided this screenshot:

As reported by Eurogamer, the image from this tweet first noticed the comparison:

We've reached out to Telltale for comment and will report back as and when they reply.