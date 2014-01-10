Telltale Games co-founder points to James Bond as an ideal project

With the success of its excellent adaptation of The Walking Dead , Telltale Games has shown a talent for working with strong characters who occupy compelling, but also familiar worlds. So when the studio's co-founder Kevin Bruner says in an interview published this week that James Bond would make for a dream project, I have to sit up and listen.

Bruner, in a conversation with Xbox: The Official Magazine, was asked to describe his ideal next licensed game, if "money and politics" weren't a factor. He brought up 007. And Bruner came ready with a specific critique about some of the games we've previously seen featuring the British secret agent.

"I'm a giant James Bond fan and I'm always frustrated by games that make him a mass murderer," Bruner says. "He's a super-spy, and that's a different skillset. The films make him less of a mass murderer, and there's not much killing in the books—more spying and intrigue."

Another aspect of the films that works against the mass-murderer problem that Bruner points out is their inherent humor. The Bond films often make use of humor to make some of the spy's more sensational adventures feel more grounded. Moonraker , anyone? A story-driven adventure game—Telltale's specialty—would be a great way to highlight aspects of the Bond character that might have been been somewhat overlooked in previous games featuring the secret agent.

But it's ultimately speculation right now, and in the last six months we've also heard about Telltale's interest in both Star Wars and Game of Thrones . The latter has already been announced as an official game for the studio, so perhaps there's some weight behind Bruner's latest comments regarding the man from MI6.