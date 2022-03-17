Teamgroup announces a liquid cooler that cools your CPU and M.2 drive at the same time

Audio player loading…

Teamgroup has announced its new T-Force Siren Series all-in-one liquid cooler. But, this isn’t just another CPU cooler. It can cool an M.2 SSD too. Don’t roll your eyes. M.2 cooling is set to become more important than ever.

The Siren cooler is a widely compatible AIO cooler with LGA 1700 and AM5 socket support, so it’s all set to cool Intel’s 13th Gen and AMD’s Zen 4 CPUs. The head unit includes ARGB lighting as you’d expect. The cooler features a white theme and while looks are in the eye of the beholder, I think it looks fantastic.

The press release sent out by Teamgroup is a bit light on detail and we have confirmed that the unit is not ready to release. So far we have only one picture of the unit. It shows what appears to be a reservoir. It’s too large to be an M.2 water block and there’s no sign of the radiator or fans, so it will be interesting to see the final design once it's ready for sale.

NVMe SSD cooling is something that doesn’t get enough attention. The latest PCIe 4.0 drives can get very hot and can throttle under a heavy load. PCIe 5.0 drives are likely to get even hotter. Many motherboards include heatsinks but sometimes these work in reverse by absorbing heat, and the cause is a hot GPU.

Picture this. You’ve got a 14GB/s PCIe 5.0 drive sitting right next to a 500W RTX 40 series GPU. While gaming, that GPU is going to dump a huge amount of heat and some of it will be absorbed by the heatsink of your poor NVMe SSD.

It’s not like the actual cooling requirements of M.2 drives are very high compared to a CPU or GPU, and Teamgroup’s idea to incorporate a secondary cooling system could be a genius move.

Of course, we have no idea how the Siren will perform, but with the right engineering and design, active M.2 cooling really could help to keep your drive performing optimally, and add longevity too.

We’ve reached out to Teamgroup and asked for a sample when it’s ready. Our review will include data on throttling and performance and the results may be enlightening.