Team up with allies old and new in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

BJ will be getting a lot of help on his mission to cut a bloody swathe through the American Nazi regime in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. The hard man with soulful eyes will be joined not just by revolutionaries he meets along the way, but returning allies as well.

Anya, the nurse-turned-revolutionary, returns as BJ’s wife and an expectant mother of twins. The stakes for both of them, then, are even higher this time around. Other members of the Kreisau Circle, the group of rebels from the first game, have come to America to help BJ too.

New chums include the head of the New York rebel cell, Grace, and the leader of the New Orleans outfit, Horton. BJ will meet them and other rebels as he travels across the US, trying to rally the resistance. BJ’s old nemesis is back, too. Frau Engel’s look for revenge, chasing BJ in her intimidating flying fortress, the Ausmerzer.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is due out on October 27.