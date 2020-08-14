Team modes are good, actually: Every Fall Guys minigame ranked

Frantic party royale Fall Guys is a massive hit, and despite only being out a week everyone already has strong opinions—and wrong opinions—about which of its game modes are the best and which are the worst.

We're wading in too, with judgments about every single minigame. Click the upper right corner of the image below to see just how fervently you agree with our Fall Guys Tier List. And beneath, you'll find our reasoning for the rankings.

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

S Tier

Tip Toe - "Very dangerous. You go first."

Slime Climb - Brutally separates the beans from the chaff.

Egg Scramble - Team games are good, actually!

Hex-A-Gone - The only proper way to end a match.

A Tier

Door Dash - Fast and crowded, the way races should be.

Roll Out - A blissfully hectic scramble.

Block Party - Feels the most like a game show.

Fall Ball - Like Rocket League with beans. (Plus team games are good, actually.)

Hoopsie Daisy - It's good, like team games are. Lots of diving!

B Tier

Jump Club - It's good.

See Saw - It's growing on me, though it takes ages for the round to end.

Rock 'N' Roll - Also good, also actually.

The Whirlygig - It's fun watching everyone go mid and get swatted.

Jump Showdown - Back from the beta! And a good finisher.

C Tier

Fruit Chute - It's short and sweet, but a bit eh.

Team Tail Tag - Teams make annoying tail games mildly better (actually).

Fall Mountain - It's okay, but who wants to end on yet another race?

Hit Parade - Lots of obstacles, but not much personality.

D Tier

Hoarders - Some team games aren't great, actually.

Dizzy Heights - We get it, the floors spin.

Tail Tag - Tail grabbing is just too spotty.

Gate Crash - We hateses the gateses.

F Tier

Perfect Match - Cute idea but eliminates zero players.

Jinxed - Who wants to think about COVID while playing Fall Guys?

Royal Fumble - One tail? No fun. Worst way to end a match.