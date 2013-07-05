Team Fortress 2 update to add maps and fix exploits

The wonderful hat-trading, item-crafting Valve experiment that is Team Fortress 2 is about to get an all-important update that adds two new community maps while fixing some rather heinous exploits along the way.

Those who have fallen victim to spawn-campers and sentry-jumpers no longer need to live in terror as the Team Fortress 2 team says it has fixed the exploit in all maps, but noted Badwater as being the most notorious battleground for nefarious deeds.

“It didn't take long before clever players discovered how to use sentry jumping to build on roofs, Jumpers to move quickly behind enemy lines and spawn camp, and sneakily place buildings inside of their spawns,” the TF2 team said in a blog post . “While we love players coming up with new and inventive ways to win, let's face it: It's never fun to be gunned down from above and behind.”

The team also announced it's adding two community-made Capture Point maps called “Process” and “Standin” due to their intuitive design. The team challenged other TF2 map makers to construct even better maps if they wished to be recognized as well.