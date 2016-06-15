Popular

Tales of Berseria E3 trailer dramatically sets the scene

By

New instalment is coming to Steam early next year.

According to this new trailer for Tales of Berseria, the next instalment in Bandai Namco's longrunning JRPG series is "a tale of emotion versus reason". That sounds suspiciously close to being a tale about the internet, but no, as this trailer demonstrates, it's a typically dramatic anime involving good people fighting against bad people, lots of dramatic music and rather too much enthusiastic grunting.

Tales of Berseria releases on Steam in early 2017. Check out the new trailer below and, if you're keen to read about the instalment's new battle system, click on over here.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
