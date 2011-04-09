Tactical Intervention beta to hit Europe in May

Tactical Intervention has had a lengthy development schedule, but European players will soon be able to try out the promising-looking shooter this Summer, starting May 6.

The game is developed by Counter-Strike co-creator Minh Le, and features Terrorist v Counter-Terrorist team play but with a few added features, such as helicopter repelling and human-shield taking. The game had a US closed beta last year, but its conclusion did not lead to the game's release. Interested players can sign up for the European closed beta at the game's official website .

[via Big Download ]