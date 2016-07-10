System Shock has been fully funded with plenty of time to spare

Following the release of a free playable demo last month, it comes as no surprise that Nightdive Studios' System Shock reboot has been fully funded on Kickstarter, with 17 days to spare. The milestone was hit at the weekend, with the funding figure currently sitting at around $30,000 above the $900,000 goal.

That means stretch goals are likely to be the next focus, and while these haven't been explicitly outlined, the studio writes that these will include "cross-platform integration, new locations, challenges, and multilingual support."

Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick published a campaign update to celebrate the funding goal. "There's no possible way I could convey how grateful the Nightdive team is to the 14,000+ backers who put their trust in us - we're having a lot of fun remaking System Shock and we owe it all to you!"

The campaign runs until July 28. If you're curious about how the final game will look there's always the free demo, or better still, here's Richard Cobbett's impressions from it.