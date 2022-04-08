System Shock 2 Redux helps to sharpen-up SHODAN

Audio player loading…

It's regarded as one of the best games ever made (opens in new tab), but even its most ardent fan would agree that System Shock 2 (opens in new tab) was never a looker. Way back on release, its flat textures and lumpen character models lagged behind the Unreals and Quake IIIs, and these days its face is one that only a psychotic AI mother could love. Fortunately, rushing into the Von Braun with a syringe full of Botulinum is System Shock 2 Redux (opens in new tab), a collection of the best cosmetic mods for Looking Glass' iconic immersive sim.

System Shock 2 Redux leaves virtually no surface of the game untouched. Mods in the bundle include Vurt's Flora Overhaul (opens in new tab), which adds extra fronds and flowers to the game's plant-life, while Tacticool Complete (opens in new tab) adds hi-res weapon models into the game. One of the biggest mods on there is Four Hundred (opens in new tab), which completely overhauls the game's world textures, adding microscopic details such as ensuring the ceiling pipes on the Engineering deck have realistic directional flow.

Other cosmetic mods in the bundle update enemies, your psi-arm, and all the gross biological matter spread around the ship by the squidgy Hivemind known as the Many. It doesn't just provide a visual makeover either. Vintage Song Remake (opens in new tab) brings higher quality music (and System Shock 2's music was already pretty rad), while DeepFriedBeer's Sound Upgrade (opens in new tab) improves the audio effects on weapons and in-game objects like keypads.

The reason for this mod collection, according to its collator Gorth84, is twofold. First, it is "easier to load one mod file." In addition, the mod is intended to reflect Nightdive Studios' planned Enhanced Edition of System Shock, which, according to Gorth84, will use all the mods in the Redux collection.

You can download System Shock 2 Redux here (opens in new tab). Installation instructions can be found underneath the download button. If you want to wait for Nightdive's official Enhanced Editon of System Shock 2, then the System Shock remake that it'll be bundled with is "pretty much complete" (opens in new tab) and should launch soon.