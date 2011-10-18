Popular

Syndicate trailer pits old future against new

The new Syndicate trailer is an odd one. It's an attempt to sketch a link between the modern Starbreeze shooter and the classic Bullfrog isometric strategy, but at the same time holds one up against the other, as though to say "hey, here's that classic you loved playing all those years ago, probably doesn't look as good as you remember, huh? WELL HERE'S OUR SHINY NEW FUTURE! It has machine-guns and a man removing part of another man's brain with a needle! And look at our explosions!" See more of those explosions, and some proper in-game footage in last week's Syndicate trailer .

Tom Senior

