Sword of the Stars 2 screenshots show glorious space war

Space-borne strategy, Sword of the Stars 2 is out next week, and the new screenshots hosted over at Blue's News are just beautiful. Sword of the Stars occupies the strangely empty 4X space strategy genre. With only the likes of Sins of a Solar Empire and Galactic Civilizations for company, the Paradox published follow up should be welcomed with open arms by fans of glorious laser space war. See some of those very lasers tearing up the cosmos in the ten screenshots below and check out our Sword of the Stars 2 preview for more on the new race that will be invading everyone for the sequel.