Swap animal bodies to explore in gorgeous Lost Ember

Humanity has gone quite extinct. There’s mostly just animals left. At least that’s the case in Lost Ember, a game of exploration and body-swapping that just released on Steam. In the game, players are a wolf-spirit-thing that can jump between other animal bodies to explore a large world completely reclaimed by nature. It’s certainly a slick-looking game, and the emphasis on free-flowing exploration via different methods of travel seems like something novel. Early user reviews are quite positive.

Here’s an official blurb: “Experience the contrasting stories of the fall of mankind and the lush life in a world reclaimed by nature with a wolf as your main character and a determined companion at your side. Explore the land, sea, and air, as you possess any creature you come across to experience life from a whole new perspective. Fly through gargantuan canyon valleys as a parrot! Tumble through the grass as a wombat! Swim through shimmering lakes as a fish! Your journey will take you from densely wooded jungles, to lush rainforest canopies, to barren desert plains and archaic temples.”

We first reported on Lost Ember back in 2016 , and the game has only gotten prettier since then. Developers Mooneye Studio previously did mobile game work, but this is their first big release and it’s clear that a lot of love has gone into it. Mooneye studios is based in Berlin and Hamburg, Germany.

You can check out Lost Ember on Steam for $29.99 USD, with 10% off until December 3rd. There’s also the official website , or even developer Mooneye Studio's website.

Here’s the teaser trailer: